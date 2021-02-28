Police investigate fatal shooting in southwest Detroit

Feb. 27—Police are investigating a fatal shooting Friday of a 50-year-old man in southwest Detroit.

Around 11:23 p.m. Friday the body of the victim was found fatally shot inside his silver 2019 Kia Stinger in the 2100 block of South Annabelle, according to police.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown, police said Saturday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.