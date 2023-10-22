Police investigate fatal shooting at St. Cloud gathering

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Early Sunday morning, St. Cloud police officers responded to a report of multiple gunshots fired at a gathering in town.

Officers arrived to the area of the 700 block of 6th Avenue South in St. Cloud, finding multiple people in and around the home.

Police say an argument at the gathering escalated into a shooting that resulted in a 34-year-old man being shot. The man died at the scene.

Two other victims a 52-year-old man and a 26-year-old man received non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Both are being treated at St. Cloud Hospital, police say.

According to law enforcement, the possible suspect or suspects appeared to have left the area, and they say there appears to be no ongoing threat to the neighborhood.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) will be assisting in processing the crime scene. Police say there will be a large law enforcement presence in the area while the scene is being processed.

According to police, there were multiple witnesses that left the scene when police arrived, and they are asking any witnesses with information on incident to call St. Cloud police at 320-251-1200.

The case remains an active investigation, and further updates will be given as the investigation continues.