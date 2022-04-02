Police investigate a fatal shooting at strip mall in Clayton County

Clayton County police are currently investigating a fatal shooting in the 5400 block of River Station Boulevard at a strip mall. The strip mall houses a restaurant, barbershop and several other businesses.

Police confirmed to Channel 2 that one male victim was shot and died from his injuries. They have not released the ID of the deceased at this time.

There are no suspects in custody currently, but the investigation is still very active. Police are asking that everyone keep their distance from the scene.

Channel 2 has a reporter and photographer at the scene and will have the latest details at 11 p.m. on WSB Tonight.

