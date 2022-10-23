Police investigate fatal shooting at troubled apartment complex on city's northeast side

A man is dead after a shooting at the Towne and Terrace Apartment complex on the city's northeast side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to an apartment in the 4000 block of Hampshire Court - near the intersection of East 42nd Street and North Post Road - about 3 p.m. Sunday and found a man in his 50s with gunshot wounds. The man died at the scene.

At least one other person was at the residence at the time of the shooting, but police don't know how many.

Detectives were talking to witnesses as officers awaited a search warrant to enter the apartment.

“Multiple other callers ... gave information; information that is leading us to additional and further information,” said Sgt. Genae Cook. “A lot of people in this area might be afraid to give information. But each time that someone gives us another piece of the puzzle, it's another piece that allows us to put a closure to a horrible incident that happened to this family to what happened in this neighborhood.”

