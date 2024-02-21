Police investigate fatal shooting Tuesday evening in Kansas City, Kansas

Police were investigating a double shooting Tuesday evening that left one person dead and another with critical injuries in Kansas City, Kansas.

Officers were dispatched around 6:15 p.m. to North 18th Street and Parallel Parkway on a report of shots fired, Officer Jovanna Cheatum of KCKPD said in a written statement Tuesday night.

A responding officer was flagged down nearby and told someone had been shot, Cheatum said. A man with gunshot wounds was taken by ambulance to the hospital, where he was being treated for injuries police described as life-threatening.

A second gunshot victim, also identified as a man, was pronounced dead at the shooting scene.

Further details of those shot or any potential suspects were not immediately shared by police.

The police department’s Major Case Unit was handling the investigation. Police were asking anyone with information to come forward and call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

The killing Tuesday evening marks the second in Kansas City, Kansas, so far this year — and comes a few days after the city’s first of 2024, according to data maintained by The Star.

On Saturday, a shooting at the Southridge Apartments in the 1100 block of County Line Road left 42-year-old Peter Long, of Kansas City, Kansas, dead. Police had a suspect in custody.