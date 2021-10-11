Officers responding to reports of shots being fired overnight found a gunshot victim inside an apartment in Kansas City, Kansas, police said Monday.

Police responded to a call reporting that gunshots had been fired shortly at midnight Monday at the Belrose Manor apartments in the 4000 block of South Thompson Street, said Office Tom Tomasic, a spokesman for the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.

Police investigate fatal shooting after victim found dead in Kansas City, Kansas

Arriving officers the victim inside one of the apartments. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Tomasic.

The identity of the victim, including his age, were being withheld pending the notification of family.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department’s Major Case Unit is investigating the homicide. Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).