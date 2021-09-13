Police investigate fatal stabbing at Harrisonville gas station

Kansas City police are helping to investigate a fatal stabbing that occurred early Monday at a Harrisonville gas station.

Harrisonville officers were called at about 2 a.m. to a QuikTrip at 1402 Missouri 291 highway, according to a news release from the Harrisonville Police Department.

When police arrived at the parking lot of the gas station, they found a person suffering from what appeared to be a stab wound.

The victim, a male, was taken to the hospital where he was declared dead, police said. His name and age have not yet been released.

“Officers are currently investigating multiple crime scenes and the incident is being investigated as a homicide,” according to the news release.

The Kansas City Police Department’s metro squad is helping with the investigation.

Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to call either the investigating detective at 816-380-8950 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.