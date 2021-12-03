Police investigate fatal stabbing Thursday afternoon near downtown Fort Worth

Fort Worth police are investigating a stabbing Thursday afternoon east of downtown that left one man dead.

The incident happened outside the My Health My Resources of Tarrant County building in the 1300 block of East Lancaster Ave.

Police were called to the scene at around 2:45 p.m. in response to a report of three men fighting. One man was in critical condition at the time MedStar responded to the scene, a representative said.

Authorities with the police department said the investigation is ongoing and more information is not available at this time.