Police investigate fatal Sunday morning shooting outside busy Buckhead bar area

Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting incident Sunday morning in an area populated by several bars and clubs.

Police told Channel 2 Action News they were called out to the 3100 block of Roswell Road sometime after 2 a.m. Sunday for reports of shots fired and someone down.

When they arrived, officers said they found a man believed to be in his late 20s dead in a parking lot close to the busy street. A food truck operator parked nearby told Channel 2 he heard a loud popping noise and saw people running, though nobody knew if the noise was gun shots or a back-firing car.

“With all of the loud cars and exhausts that sound like gunfire, I think that’s why a lot of people are numb to it and really didn’t think anything was going on,” said Rashaad Daniels.

Police have not said yet if they have any suspects or a description of anyone who may have been involved. The lot where the shooting happened fronts three bars that are next to each other: The Lost Dog Tavern, The Red Door and Dive Bar. Police are trying to find out if the man was in any of the establishments to help them piece together what happened.

They are asking anyone who may have seen what happened to call them at 404-614-5544 or Greater Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (5477).

