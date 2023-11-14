Police investigate fatal teen shooting in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre Police are now calling the death of a middle school-age student a homicide.

The coroner says he died from a gunshot wound. The incident took place Monday afternoon at the Boulevard Townhomes.

The deadly shooting happened near Midland Court and South Welles Street. Police say another juvenile involved in the incident was arrested in connection with the shooting.

Police converged on the Boulevard Townhomes just after 5:00 p.m. Monday as they responded to a call for a gunshot victim.

Officers found a 13-year-old male shot and life-saving efforts were performed on the juvenile. But they were unsuccessful.

According to police the other juvenile was taken into custody and is awaiting further court action. People who live in this neighborhood are stunned by the shooting.

“I was just in shock. I was really in shock. We never see nothing like this so I was in shock because normally we be in our homes everybody minding their business,” said Stephanie Randall, neighbor.

The Executive Director of the Wilkes-Barre Housing Authority, Judy Kosloski who oversees the Boulevard Townhomes had this message for residents:

“I’d like them to know as far as we believe this is an isolated incident that their community is not in any danger. The incident is under investigation by the police. We just feel the community is safe.”

Dr. Brian Costell the Superintendent of the Wilkes-Barre Area School District tells 28/22 News the juvenile who passed away was a student at G.A.R Middle School. Costell issued this statement:

“This is a very sad and tragic event and our thoughts and prayers are with the family. I don’t have any details except I can tell you I was informed last night that a student from our district passed away. Additional resources such as grief and guidance counselors are available and will continue to be available as needed for our students, staff, and family members.”

The name of the 13-year-old victim has not been released. The age and name of the juvenile who was arrested has also not been released. If he is charged as a juvenile, his name may never be made public.

Again Wilkes-Barre Police and the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office say the investigation is ongoing.

