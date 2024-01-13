Police investigate fatal vehicle versus pedestrian crash
Lexus showed two new concepts at the 2024 Tokyo Auto Salon, an overlanding GX 550 Overtrail that needs to see production, and a racy LBX Morizo RR Concept.
It's been two decades since I developed the first driverless motorcycle, Ghostrider, as part of the DARPA Grand Challenge, an event that is widely viewed as the dawn of autonomous vehicles. With such rapid advances, at the time, the consensus was that there would be an autonomous car in every driveway within the next 10 years. Much progress has been made since then, and 2024 — the 20th anniversary of Ghostrider — will be another seminal year for autonomous vehicles, especially for off-road industries.
Follow the space industry long enough and you’ll notice that an outsized number of catastrophic failures of satellites or launch vehicles can be traced to a physically small but ubiquitous part: valves. Valves play a critical role in the spacecraft's architecture, regulating the flow of pressurents, like helium, and propellants. This reality came into sharp focus this week, when Astrobotic announced that its Peregrine lunar lander would not be able to attempt a soft landing on the moon due to a mission-ending propulsion leak — with likely origins in a valve that failed to reseal.
At CES 2024, the Pebble Flow is showing how you can really optimize an RV to work in the age of electric vehicles.
The FAA will have more oversight of the production and manufacturing of Boeing's 737 Max 9 planes after one lost a cabin panel mid-flight. The agency suggested it might delegate a third party to conduct Boeing inspections and quality control.
Hyundai's India subsidiary has fixed a bug that exposed its customers' personal information in the South Asian market. TechCrunch reviewed a portion of the exposed data that included the registered owner name, mailing address, email address and phone number of Hyundai Motor India customers who have serviced their vehicles at any of the company's authorized service stations across India. In a phone conversation on Thursday, Hyundai Motor India spokesperson Siddhartha P. Saikia said the company would provide a statement.
Hydrogen has always been presented by automakers and politicians as an alternate clean-energy option for electric vehicles, but it's never really caught on. There has been so much focus on battery-powered electric vehicles over the last few years that it seemed like hydrogen might be left in the proverbial dust. Perhaps no company is more married to hydrogen power than Nikola.
It's been nearly a year since an alleged drunken crash killed Georgia player Devin Willock and employee Chandler LeCroy.
Hertz is selling 20,000 EVs and using some of the proceeds to buy gas-powered vehicles. The company cited demand concerns and higher expenses linked to EV repairs for the decision.
CES 2024 had the usual flying cars and other far-off technologies. But the show's best stuff is coming to today's cars, and soon, via AI and OTA updates.
Hertz is selling off a third of its electric vehicle fleet, which is predominantly made up of Teslas, and will buy gas cars with some of the money it makes from the sales. The company cited lower demand for EVs and higher-than-expected repair costs as reasons for the decision. Hertz told shareholders that it believes it will be able to make up that loss in the coming years.
Like any good buzz phrase, “software-defined vehicle” is as straightforward as it is obtuse. If you’re trying to figure out what automakers and suppliers mean by this term — which was all over CES 2024 — you’re in the right place. A software-defined vehicle is a vehicle defined by software — okay, sorry, I can do better than that.
Our 2024 mega photo gallery for CES where we show you all the automotive reveals from the Las Vegas tech show.
Finn, a startup based out of Munich that operates a platform for new car subscriptions -- an alternative to buying or leasing for those who want to drive new vehicles -- has raised a sizable round of growth funding, money it plans to use to expand its tech and reach, with a move into more electric vehicles and cloud-based tools to manage its services. The company, which currently manages 25,000 subscriptions in Germany and the U.S., has raised €100 million ($109-110 million), a Series C that values the company at €600 million post-money ($658 million at current rates). Planet First Partners, a European growth equity firm that says it focuses on sustainability, is leading the round.
These GPS trackers will help you keep track of your car no matter where it is.
Tesla is now selling the revamped version of its Model 3 sedan in the United States, just four months after it debuted in China and Europe. It's the first real overhaul of the electric vehicle that brought Tesla to a true mass market. Tesla has also removed the stalks from the steering column, meaning -- like its other refreshed models -- the gear selection now happens automatically, or on the touchscreen.