Police investigate fight, gunshots in East Side

Jan. 22—CUMBERLAND — Cumberland Police continue to investigate "a large fight" involving reported gunshots that occurred early Sunday on Ridgeway Terrace.

Police found empty shell casings from a small caliber firearm and said evidence indicated an assault had occurred. No victims were located after officers were called to the area at 2:44 a.m.

Police said they are reviewing surveillance video that captured the fight and are following up on several leads.

This investigation is continuing by the Allegany County Combined Criminal Investigations Unit.

Anyone with information should call Cumberland Police Department at 301-777-1600.