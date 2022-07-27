Police investigate flyers with anti-Semitic message found in east Redding neighborhoods

Flyers with an anti-Semitic message were distributed to a neighborhood off Shasta View Drive earlier this week near the Mountain View Middle School. Redding police said Monday they are investigating it as a hate incident.

Police said they were notified at 3 p.m. Monday the one-page sheets were put on driveways in several east Redding neighborhoods, including the Alder Creek and Hacienda Heights subdivisions on either side of Shasta View Drive near Mountain View Middle School and Lema Ranch.

The flyers were folded in half and stuffed in baggies weighted down with sand, apparently dropped off Sunday night. Several were still sitting on driveways Tuesday morning on some of the roads, around Casa Buena and San Gabriel streets and Warm Spring Lane.

"The flyers had an anti-Semitic message and directed people to visit an anti-Semitic website. Redding police are investigating this as a hate incident," the department said on Facebook.

The flyers show images of several media executives with the blue Star of David affixed to their foreheads and include a sentence about Jewish corporations and the media.

Residents react to flyers

Gail Paulsen was one of the residents in the Alder Creek neighborhood who found the material in her driveway Monday morning. She put a post on the Thought You Should Know — Shasta County Facebook page that drew comments condemning the message.

"I'm just totally disgusted that people would spread this kind of hatefulness," said Paulsen, who's also a Neighborhood Watch captain.

She thinks it's important to spread the news about the flyers so people take it seriously.

"There's also factors like, 'Should we not talk about this because it's giving them publicity?'" But if you don't talk about it, people get complacent so then they don't react. I think people need to know," Paulsen said.

Paulsen passed on a message from the Hacienda Heights Neighborhood Watch Captain Mike Mitchell who said a surveillance camera captured useful footage for the police.

"This kind of incident is very unfortunate and sad in our community and neighborhood," Mitchell said in the post.

Christie Farrelly also found one of the flyers in her driveway, saying she was mad it was put on her property without permission.

"Glad I got to it and threw it away. I was disgusted to have it show up on my doorstep," Farrelly said. "I was saddened and angered that people would take the time to drive around and do this as it targets a particular group of people and the website leads one to what I perceive as hateful content."

Police provide update

Redding police on Wednesday afternoon updated Facebook with a video clip from a Ring video of a blue SUV or minivan driving through one of the neighborhoods Sunday night.

"It doesn't appear anyone was specifically targeted and at this point we don't have a license plate or any actual description of the people that were involved," Redding police Cpl. Josiah Ferrin said.

Ferrin said the police department investigates all hate crimes and hate incidents.

"The big difference is that a hate incident isn't quite reaching the level of a crime," he said.

Ferrin said while the group's motivation is hate-based and obviously has a bias against Jewish people, they're in line with the First Amendment.

"They're essentially exercising their First Amendment rights and they're choosing to do it in a fashion that I think most people would not agree with," Ferrin said.

If the perpetrators were identified, Ferrin said the department probably wouldn't pursue a criminal charge but instead document who they are.

Still, police said they're asking the public to contact them at 530-225-4200 with any information about who was behind the flyers.

Organization aware of group

The type of leaflets seen in Redding is familiar to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL).

"They're a stunt of a cowardly group that espouses white-supremacist themes and Holocaust denial. They're known to focus their hatred and vitriol toward the Jewish community but also other groups such as the LGBTQ+ community," said Teresa Drenick, deputy regional director for the ADL's Central Pacific region that covers Northern California.

Drenick described the organization as small and a fringe group with an aim to intimidate and sow fear.

"The ADL is keenly aware of this group that is distributing ugly, anti-Semitic propaganda flyers in targeted neighborhoods throughout Northern California, the state as a whole as well as communities around the country," Drenick said.

She encourages people to report incidents on its website at adl.org/report.

"It's very important that law enforcement knows that this activity is taking place in a community that it needs to protect," Drenick said.

She said the ADL has been tracking hate crimes and incidents since the 1970s and this past year it's noted the highest number of anti-Semitic occurrences over the past 40 years.

Hate crimes elsewhere on the rise

California Attorney General Rob Bonta released the state's 2021 Hate Crime Report in June that shows hate crimes are at their highest level since 2001.

The report says overall hate crimes in the state increased 32.6% from 2020 to 2021, with 1,763 bias events in 2021.

"Among hate crime events involving a religious bias, anti-Jewish bias events were the most prevalent and increased 32.2% from 115 in 2020 to 152 in in 2021," the report says.

For 2021, the report shows 12 hates crimes were reported in Shasta County and 11 were reported in Redding.

A similar occurrence with anti-Semitic leaflets was investigated by the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office in early July in the small town of Scotia. Another instance was reported in Arcata. In some places, the baggies with the flyers were filled with pennies and other times with rice or peanuts.

"The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office has been made aware of a recent increase of offensive, anti-Semitic materials circulating in our community," the department said online.

The reports were turned over to the Sheriff’s Terrorism Liaison Office, which coordinates with state and federal law enforcement agencies, to investigate the flyers' origin.

“Hate has no place in Humboldt County, and we will not tolerate the use of fear or intimidation to promote a hate-filled political agenda,” Humboldt County Sheriff William Honsal said at the time.

