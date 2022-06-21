Police investigate fourth murder in Gastonia community since May

Police are investigating a shooting where a man died in Gastonia early Tuesday morning, they said.

Officers went to Rankin Avenue at about 1:30 a.m. because someone called 911 saying a man was lying in their driveway. EMS rushed the man, who had been shot, to the hospital, where he later died.

Gastonia police have not yet identified who the man is.

Investigators are expected to return to the area where the shooting happened later in the day Tuesday to look for possible witnesses.

Neighbor James Judge said he and his wife heard gunfire and heard someone calling out for help.

“I was about to drift off to sleep and heard some more ‘pow pow pow’ and heard seemingly like someone had cried out,” Judge said.

There have been six murders in Gastonia this year. Tuesday’s is the fourth that happened in the Highland Community, and all four happened in the months of May and June.

In May, a 19-year-old allegedly shot two people on Westwood Circle, killing one of them. Also in May, detectives said a man was killed in a shooting on Rankin Avenue -- about a block away Tuesday’s shooting. The suspect in the case was arrested in a standoff. In mid-June, a 17-year-old was charged after a man was shot and killed near a gas station off Highway 321.

“Death after death after death occur just in this little, small vicinity,” Judge said. “Our hearts grieve even now to know that you have heard, so much, that you become desensitized that there’s another one.”

