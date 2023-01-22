Police investigate Friday night shooting in Lewiston

Jan. 21—LEWISTON — Police were investigating a shooting late Friday during which several rounds were fired along outer Webster Street.

At about 11:30 p.m. Friday, several people reported hearing a volley of gunfire, with more than a half dozen shots fired. Police responded to the area, near the corner of Webster Street and Jeannette Avenue, moments later. They found several spent shell casings in the area, police said, but no victim and none of the shooters.

The gunfire rattled the neighborhood which is typically quiet, although some in the area say there have been problems with drug activity at a particular apartment house in the area.

Police fanned out around the neighborhood and spoke with several potential witnesses. By Saturday afternoon, no arrests had been made although police stressed that the investigation is ongoing.

No signs that anyone had been struck by gunfire were found, police said.

The neighborhood where the shooting occurred is generally tidy and peaceful, occupied by families who have lived in the area for decades. On Saturday, there was much discussion there about the Friday night events, although nobody wanted to speak publicly about the situation.

The area where the shooting occurred is along Webster Street between Webber Avenue and Scribner Boulevard.