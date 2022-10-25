Police investigate Friday stabbing in Shenandoah

Oct. 25—SHENANDOAH — A man was flown to a trauma center after he was allegedly stabbed just before 3 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of West Arlington Street.

He was treated at the scene and then flown to Geisinger Medical Center by Life Flight helicopter, according to a supervisor at the Schuylkill County 911 Center.

State police Trooper Nicholas Reese of the Frackville station is the investigating officer but provided no information other than to say the investigation is ongoing and that the incident was isolated.

Shenandoah EMS treated the man and borough firefighters set up the landing zone for the helicopter at the Shenandoah helipad.