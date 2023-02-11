Police investigate Green Bay shooting that left one person dead, another injured

GREEN BAY - Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured in the 900 block of Clayton Place, according to a Saturday morning news release.

The shooting stemmed from a "disturbance," and police said that it appears to be "an isolated incident," since the suspect and victims knew each other.

The release did not say when the shooting occurred, but WLUK-TV FOX 11 reported that officers were called to the scene at about 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

Green Bay Police Department detectives have interviewed witnesses, and the investigation is ongoing.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Green Bay Police Department at 920-448-3200 and reference case no. 23-207675. People can anonymously call CrimeStoppers at 920-432-7867 (STOP). You can also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com or through the "P3 Tips" app for crime tips.

