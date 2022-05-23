Police investigate guard's self-defense claim in fatal East Nashville gas station shooting

A self defense claim is under investigation after a security guard fatally shot a man at an East Nashville gas station Saturday, police said.

Officers arrived around 11:15 p.m. to a 7-Eleven in the 200 block of Shelby Avenue, the Metro Nashville Police Department said. They found a man in the parking lot who had been shot. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he died, police said.

Homicide detectives interviewed a security guard that said the man was asked to leave the store around 20 minutes before the shooting because he was not wearing a shirt or shoes. The guard said he continued into the store and took a beer without paying. The guard then tried to knock the beer from the man's hands and pepper spray him but did not succeed, MNPD said.

The man returned shortly after and was again asked to leave, the guard told police. He walked toward the guard and threatened to take their gun and use it. The guard fired a single shot as the man advanced, hitting him in the chest, MNPD said.

A medical examiner is working to identify to the man.

