Police investigate gunfire at north Charlotte Starbucks

Police are investigating after there was gunfire Tuesday night at a Starbucks in north Charlotte

There were bullet holes in the front glass and shattered windows at the coffee shop on Davis Lake Parkway off West W.T. Harris Boulevard.

Channel 9 got to the scene and saw police officers speaking with possible witnesses.

Paramedics said they did not treat anyone.

No further information has been released.

