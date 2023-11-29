Police investigate gunfire at north Charlotte Starbucks
Police are investigating after there was gunfire Tuesday night at a Starbucks in north Charlotte
There were bullet holes in the front glass and shattered windows at the coffee shop on Davis Lake Parkway off West W.T. Harris Boulevard.
Channel 9 got to the scene and saw police officers speaking with possible witnesses.
Paramedics said they did not treat anyone.
No further information has been released.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
