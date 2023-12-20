Police investigate Harrisburg homicide

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Harrisburg are investigating after a man was found dead in the early morning hours of Wednesday, December 20.

According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, officers responded to the 1500 block of Ella Alley at around 3 a.m. for a report of a deceased person.

When they arrived, police and EMS say they found the lifeless body of an adult male. Police say he had had been shot.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide and the investigation is ongoing,

Anyone with information should contact the Harrisburg Bureau of Police at 717-558-6900

