One man charged in hit-and-run crash: Victim struck while crossing Black River Boulevard

A 33-year-old man has been charged following a hit-and-run crash on Black River Boulevard.

Around noon Wednesday, Rome Police Department responded to the 1600 block, where a pedestrian had been struck by a silver SUV while crossing the street.

The victim, a 24-year-old man whose name police have not released, suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital after the crash. He was in stable condition Friday, police said, and was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the SUV, later determined to be Matthew J. Rivera, immediately left the scene of the crash, police said. A section of Black River Boulevard surrounding the site was closed off as investigators and members of RPD's Accident Reconstruction Unit collected evidence. Rivera's vehicle was found by police Thursday on the 800 block of West Liberty Street.

Rivera was taken into custody Thursday on an unrelated charge of leaving the scene of a property damage accident that occurred in September of 2022.

During the investigation into the crash, policed confirmed that Rivera was the driver of the vehicle involved in Wednesday's hit-and-run crash. He has since been issued an appearance ticket to Rome City Court for leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk and unlicensed operator.

