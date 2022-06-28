Police investigate holdup at downtown credit union

Police officers converge on Union Square Credit Union at 14th Street at Holliday after a robbery was reported Tuesday afternoon.

Wichita Falls Police investigated a robbery at the Union Square Credit Union at 14th and Holliday streets Tuesday afternoon.

Wichita Falls Police officers and crime scene investigators were on the scene of a reported robbery at Union Square Credit Union at 14th and Holliday streets Tuesday afternoon.

The notification to police came in as a panic alarm at 3:17 p.m. When officers arrived they learned a man had entered the building and handed an employee a note demanding money. He fled the building with an undetermined amount of cash. It was not immediately know if the suspect was armed.

Police searched the area and at about 4:15 p.m., took a suspect into custody at the Delux Inn about one block away. His identity was not immediately released.

No one was reported injured in the incident.

