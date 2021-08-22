Police investigate homicide

Aug. 22—HIGH POINT — High Point police are investigating a shooting death that occurred on Saturday.

According to a High Point Police Department press release, officers responded to a call of shots fired at 1121 Campbell St. When they arrived, they found Eleuterio Ensaldo, 53, dead at the scene from multiple gunshots.

Police are not releasing more information at this time, adding that "circumstances and suspects are still being developed."

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or download the Crime Stoppers P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.