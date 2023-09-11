Police investigate a homicide after 2 people were shot overnight in Laurel

Two people were shot overnight in Laurel, according to the town police's Facebook page.

One of the shooting victims has died, Laurel police said, adding a homicide investigation has been turned over to the Delaware State Police.

Identification of the homicide victim has not been released and state police have not released information about the Laurel incident.

In a Facebook posting, Laurel police said the surviving victim was critically injured.

Town police posted about the incident about 10:40 p.m. Sunday to inform area residents of an ongoing incident in the area of Little Creek Apartments and how streets had been closed.

As of 10 a.m., a Laurel officer said the scene had been cleared.

This is Laurel's second homicide of the year.

In an April 14 incident, 18-year-old high school basketball star Corey Mumford was shot dead while in the Wexford Village Apartments.

At least three people have been charged in connection with Mumford's fatal shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back with delawareonline.com for more information.

