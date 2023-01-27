Police investigate homicide after body is found in vehicle in Kansas City, Kansas

Kansas City, Kansas, police detectives were investigating a homicide after a body was found inside a vehicle Thursday.

Police officers were dispatched around 1:50 p.m. to the 6100 block of Haskell Avenue, Officer T.J. Tomasic, a department spokesman, said in a statement Thursday evening.

Responding officers found the body inside a vehicle there, Tomasic said. The victim was identified only as a female.

Further information, including details about the victim and the initial nature of the call for emergency service, were not immediately available from police. The homicide was being investigated by KCKPD’s Major Case Unit.

The killing Thursday marks the first homicide of 2023 in Kansas City, Kansas, according to data maintained by The Star. The city saw 40 homicides in 2022.

KCKPD was asking anyone with information to contact the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.