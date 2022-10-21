Police investigate homicide in Clearwater Beach

CLEARWATER BEACH — Police have launched a homicide investigation after a man was found dead early Friday morning in Clearwater Beach.

The man’s body was found in the 700 block of Mandalay Avenue about 12:30 a.m., according to the Clearwater Police Department. Investigators were working to determine the man’s identity, police said.

Mandalay Avenue was closed to traffic while police investigate.

Police asked anyone with information to call 727-562-4242.

No other information has been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.