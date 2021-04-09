One person fatally shot Friday inside Kansas City, Kansas home

The Star
·1 min read

Kansas City, Kansas, police were investigating a homicide Friday afternoon after a person was fatally shot inside a home in the 2200 block of Birch Street.

The shooting occurred in a home near Argentine Middle School, which was temporarily placed on lockdown while police sought a suspect, according to the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.

By 3:45 p.m., police said the scene was secured and a suspect was in custody.

