One person fatally shot Friday inside Kansas City, Kansas home

Kansas City, Kansas, police were investigating a homicide Friday afternoon after a person was fatally shot inside a home in the 2200 block of Birch Street.

The shooting occurred in a home near Argentine Middle School, which was temporarily placed on lockdown while police sought a suspect, according to the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.

By 3:45 p.m., police said the scene was secured and a suspect was in custody.

Police say the shooting incident appears to have originated from a domestic issue and had nothing to do w/ the school. Lockdown measures were put in place as a precaution while police were seeking the suspect. https://t.co/Icea0AB8Ud — Bill Lukitsch (@lukitsbill) April 9, 2021