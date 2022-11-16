Police investigate homicide inside Conway-area home in Orlando

Police in Orlando said they are working on a homicide investigation at a home in the Conway area.

Officers rushed out to Frigate Drive, near Michigan Street and Semoran Boulevard, around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators haven’t said anything about the victim or killer.

Police said a person was killed, but little else has been made public.

Several crime scene detectives were seen at the home in the Lake Porter Reserve subdivision.

Investigators said they were called about a suspicious person incident.

After police arrived, the investigation was upgraded to a homicide.

The name and age of the victim have not been released.

Channel 9 has a team working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

