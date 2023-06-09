Police investigate homicide in which juveniles are suspected of murder

Springfield Police are investigating a homicide they say occurred in the early morning hours Sunday on Wes Sunshine Street.

Police said there was a report of someone being shot in the parking lot of a strip mall at 1336 W. Sunshine St. around 3:47 a.m. The victim, Adrian Gutierrez, 24, from Sun Valley, California, was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Gutierrez died Thursday and his family was notified, police said.

During the investigation, two juvenile suspects were identified and both were arrested on Thursday. Second-degree murder charges have been presented to the Greene County Juvenile Office for review, according to police.

Detectives know that multiple people were present during this incident. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477) or online at p3tips.com.

This is Springfield’s seventh homicide investigation in 2023.

