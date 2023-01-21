Police investigate homicide after man dies of ‘fatal injuries’ in Portsmouth

A man died of “fatal injuries” in Portsmouth late Friday night, and police are investigating it as a homicide.

Police said the homicide occurred in the 3500 block of Town Point Road, near State Route 164, around 11:52 p.m. There, the fatally injured man was found, police said in a release Saturday morning.

The man has not yet been identified.

This is a developing story.

Cianna Morales, 757-9571304, cianna.morales@virginiamedia.com