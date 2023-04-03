Police investigate homicide after man dies several days after Kansas City shooting

A man died over the weekend following a shooting Kansas City, according to police.

Officers responded around 10:20 p.m. on March 29 to an unrelated call in the area of 13th Street and Highland Avenue, when they heard a shooting occur nearby, said Sgt. Jake Becchina with the Kansas City Police Department.

Police found the victim, 28-year-old Deonta Words, in the 1300 block of Highland. He was transported to a hospital to treat life-threatening injuries.

Over the weekend, detectives learned that Words had died.

No arrests have been made, but detectives said they are making headway in identifying a person of interest in the case.

This was the 42nd homicide in Kansas City this year, according to data tracked by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings. There had been 36 killings at this time last year.