Police investigate homicide after man found shot to death on sidewalk in Kansas City

Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man early Tuesday in Kansas City’s Northeast area, a police spokeswoman said.

The shooting occurred around 12:30 a.m. near St. John Avenue and Belmont Boulevard, said Capt. Leslie Foreman, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.

Arriving officers found the victim on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound. Emergency medical workers responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene, Foreman said.

The victim has not been identified. No suspect information was available.

Detectives and crime scene investigators responded to the scene and were looking for witnesses and gathering evidence.

The killing is Kansas City’s eight homicide of the year, according to data tracked by The Star. The city had seven homicides by this time last year, which ended with 157 homicides and was Kansas City’s second-deadliest year.

Police asked that anyone who had information about the shooting to call homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). A reward up to $25,000 is being offered for tips leading to an arrest.