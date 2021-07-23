Police investigate homicide after man shot and killed in Kansas City neighborhood

Police were investigating the deadly shooting of a man early Friday in a Kansas City neighborhood, a police spokeswoman said.

Officers responded to a reported shooting just before 3 a.m. in the 7000 block of Monroe Avenue, said Capt. Leslie Foreman, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.

Arriving officers found a man who had been shot. Emergency medical crews responded to the area and pronounced the victim deceased at the scene, she said.

Detectives did not have any suspect information and were asking for anyone with information about the homicide to call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

The fatal shooting is Kansas City’s 86th homicide of the year, according to data maintained by The Star. Last year, Kansas City suffered the highest number of homicides in the city’s history, recording 182.

Gun violence is the subject of a statewide journalism project The Star is undertaking in Missouri this year in partnership with the national service program Report for America and sponsored in part by Missouri Foundation for Health. As part of this project, The Star will seek the community’s help.

