Police investigate homicide after man shot last week on Kansas City’s East Side dies

A 32-year-old man who was shot June 7 on Kansas City’s East Side has died, according to Kansas City police.

Authorities are investigating Rodrick Roland’s death as a homicide, Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman with the Kansas City Police Department, said Thursday.

Police responded to a reported shooting at 6:30 p.m. June 7 in the 2800 block of Van Brunt Blvd.

When officers arrived, they found Roland suffering from gunshot wounds. Emergency personnel transported him to the hospital.

Detectives were notified Wednesday that Roland had died at the hospital. The medical examiner ruled his death a homicide.

There have been 72 homicides this year in Kansas City. At this time last year, Kansas City had recorded 69 homicides, according to data tracked by The Star.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS and remain anonymous. Police are offering a $25,000 cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.