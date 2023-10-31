Police investigate homicide after Man shot at South Nashville gas station dies

Nashville police launched a homicide investigation after a man wounded in a shooting at a Harding Place gas station died.

Police were called to the Mapco gas station in the 300 block of Harding Place about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The man was shot by a Ford SUV parked at a gas pump outside the convenience store.

He later died at the hospital, police said Tuesday afternoon.

BREAKING: Homicide detectives are pursuing leads in the now fatal shooting of a man at this SUV. It happened just before 9:30 a.m. outside a Mapco store at 365 Harding Place. The victim died at the hospital. pic.twitter.com/BFlxhCjfPJ — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) October 31, 2023

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville police: Man shot at Harding Place gas station dies