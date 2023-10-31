Police investigate homicide after Man shot at South Nashville gas station dies

Kirsten Fiscus, Nashville Tennessean
·1 min read
Nashville police launched a homicide investigation after a man wounded in a shooting at a Harding Place gas station died.

Police were called to the Mapco gas station in the 300 block of Harding Place about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The man was shot by a Ford SUV parked at a gas pump outside the convenience store.

He later died at the hospital, police said Tuesday afternoon.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

