Police investigate homicide in MacRae Park near Downtown Des Moines

A 22-year-old man was killed in the city's 21st homicide of 2022, police announced late Monday night.

Des Moines Police Department and Fire Department responded to the 2200 block of SW 11th Street Monday afternoon in response to calls that a person had been shot, according to a press release.

When first responders arrived, the release stated officials found the man was deceased and that traumatic injury was apparent. The victim's name is being withheld while family notifications are completed.

Sgt. Paul Parizek stated in the release that evidence indicates this is an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public. MacRae Park will be open Tuesday during its normal hours.

Noelle Alviz-Gransee is a general assignment reporter at the Des Moines Register. Follow her on Twitter at @NoelleHannika or email her at NAlvizGransee@registermedia.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: MacRae Park homicide under investigation