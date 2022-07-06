Police investigate homicide at MCF

Jul. 6—BUNKER HILL — Detectives with the Indiana State Police have recently launched an investigation into the death of a 23-year-old Miami Correctional Facility inmate whom they say was stabbed to death earlier this week.

The inmate, identified as Jamar Greer, was found around 4 p.m. Monday in the day room of the facility's L Housing Unit, according to an ISP media release.

Prison staff immediately started medical treatment, and Greer was transported to a local hospital, per the release, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police say an autopsy was conducted Tuesday, and Greer's death was ruled a homicide, with the cause of death being a stab wound to his chest.

Preliminary evidence and investigation revealed that another inmate allegedly stabbed Greer with a homemade knife, the release stated.

This particular inmate is known to authorities and has since been separated from other inmates in the facility.

However, the inmate has not been publicly identified or charged in connection with Greer's death at this time, police note.

Pending further investigation, authorities did not release any additional details about Monday's incident, such as motive or how the two inmates knew each other.