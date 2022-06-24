Police investigate homicide in a neighborhood in Kansas City’s Northland

Police are investigating a homicide in a residential neighborhood in Kansas City’s Northland, a police spokeswoman said.

The homicide was reported Friday in the 2400 block of Northeast Pence Avenue, which is near Northeast Vivion and Northeast Antioch roads, Capt. Leslie Foreman, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department, said in an email around 11:10 a.m.

This is Kansas City’s 74th homicide of the year, according to data tracked by The Star, which includes police shootings. At this time last year, the city had recorded 71 homicides.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.