Police investigate homicide in North Raleigh involving motorcycle crash

Raleigh police are investigating a New Year’s Day homicide in which multiple neighbors on a residential street reported gunshots and motorcycles speeding up to 80 mph.

Three days after the incident, police have made no public announcement of a killing near Valley Estates Drive and Bayberry Lane. But officers posted a notice on a neighborhood Nextdoor page Wednesday, announcing the investigation and asking for security footage of passing motorcycles.

On Sunday, police did report a motorcycle wreck on Bayberry Lane, involving a man thrown from the bike and hospitalized with serious injuries.

Several neighbors reported seeing the crash and the motorcycle splayed out on the street. Several more added they had heard between 8 and 10 gunshots at the time of the crash and seen multiple other motorcycles speeding away from the scene.

A memorial has since gone up on a utility pole near the site. The name “Lefty” and “GFPD” appears painted on a sign decorated with an Ultra Roofing baseball cap and several cigarette butts.

Police have released no identifying information and several people believed to be at the victim’s house declined to speak Wednesday.