1 dead in shooting in northeast Charlotte neighborhood, police say

One person died in a shooting in northeast Charlotte Wednesday, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police .

Around 11 a.m. that day, CMPD said they were near the intersection of Dalphon Jones Drive and Katherine Kiker Road for the investigation. The intersection is in a residential area.

Police did not say who the victim was or how they died. They did not share if anyone was arrested in the case.

At the scene, Channel 9′s Dan Matics could see about 20 CMPD patrol cars. Matics learned the house the person was found in front of was not part of the investigation.

No further information was released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

