Police investigate homicide after person found lying on the side of Kansas City road

Kansas City police investigated a homicide early Thursday after responding to a report of a person lying on the side of the road.

Officers were called around 4:45 a.m. to East 51st and Lawn Avenue, according to Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman with the police department.

They found a man suffering from trauma. Emergency medical crews pronounced him dead at the scene.

This was the sixth homicide this week and the 80th homicide so far this year in Kansas City, according to data tracked by The Star, which includes police shootings. At this time last year, 77 homicides had been recorded.

Anyone with information can anonymously call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.