Police investigate homicide after person found shot in Kansas City late Wednesday

Anna Spoerre
Kansas City police are investigating a fatal shooting that left one person dead.

Officers were sent just after 10 p.m. Wednesday to the 11100 block of Hillcrest Road on a shots fired call, Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman with the Kansas City Police Department, said in an email.

There, police found a male victim in the street who was unresponsive, Becchina said. EMS arrived and declared him dead at the scene.

Becchina said it’s believed at this time that the person had been shot.

About 30 minutes earlier, police had been dispatched to a fatal shooting at a business parking lot in the 4200 block of Blue Parkway, Becchina said.

The Hillcrest killing marks the 55th homicide in Kansas City this year. Kansas City ended last year with 182 homicides, the most in the city’s history in a single year, according to data maintained by The Star.

Police ask that anyone with information on the shooting contact homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information in the killing.

Gun violence will be the subject of a new, statewide journalism project The Star is undertaking in Missouri this year in partnership with the national service program Report for America and sponsored in part by Missouri Foundation for Health. As part of this project, The Star will seek the community’s help.

To contribute, visit Report for America online at reportforamerica.org.

