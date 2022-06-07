Police investigate homicide shooting of 26-year-old Maxton man

Jun. 7—MAXTON — Police here are investigating a homicide that occurred on Sunday.

The victim has been identified as a 26-year-old black male, according to William Darren Davis, Maxton's interim chief of police.

"Respecting the wishes of the family the name of the victim is excluded at this time," Davis wrote in a release.

Maxton officers were dispatched to 414 Cemetery Road at approximately 10:56 p.m. in reference to a person shot, according to Davis. When officers arrived on the scene, family members of the injured male told them that the victim was shot in the head. Upon further investigation, officers confirmed that the victim was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

Robeson County EM Rescue personnel arrived and treated the victim on the scene.

The preliminary investigation has revealed that the victim was in his bedroom when the suspect stood in the roadway and shot multiple rounds from a long rifle into the residence, according to Davis.

Currently, there is no one in custody at the present time. The case is under investigation.

If there is anyone who has information pertaining to the case, contact the Maxton Police Department at 910-844-5667.

All calls will be kept anonymous.