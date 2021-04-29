Police investigate homicide after shooting turns fatal in Kansas City

Police were investigating a homicide after a shooting turned fatal early Thursday at the East Hills Village Apartments in Kansas City, according to police.

Kansas City Police Department’s crime scene investigators and homicide detectives are on the scene of the homicide in the 7600 block of Monroe Avenue.

Further information was not immediately available from police.

The killing is Kansas City’s 50th homicide of the year. Kansas City ended last year with 182 homicides, the most in the city’s history in a single year, according to data maintained by The Star.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

