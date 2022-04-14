Police investigate homicide after shooting victim found at Independence retail store
Police are investigating a homicide after a shooting victim was located late Thursday morning at an Independence retail store.
The incident occurred around 11 a.m. when shots were fired in the area of the 13800 block of East 35th Street South.
A victim was found nearby at Cargo Largo, the Independence Police Department said shortly after noon, adding that the scene remains active.
This story is developing and will be updated.
Homicide investigation -13800 Blk of E. 35th Ct S. pic.twitter.com/zaLsi5uFRF
— Independence Police (@IndepMoPolice) April 14, 2022