Police investigate homicide in southeast Pueblo after shooting

The Pueblo Chieftain
·1 min read

A man was shot and killed in the 1000 block of Bohmen Avenue early Saturday morning, according to the Pueblo Police Department.

Pueblo police responded to the scene after 1 a.m. on a report of a shooting and arrived to find the deceased male, who has yet to be identified by the Pueblo County Coroner's Office, pending notification of his next-of-kin.

Police, according to a statement Saturday morning, are looking for a black car with dark tinted windows with possible damage caused by bullets to the driver’s side of the car. The suspects, police claim, left the scene in the vehicle.

Pueblo Police Crimes Against Persons detectives and the Crime Scene Investigations unit were on scene Saturday investigating the death.

If anyone has any information on this incident, they are encouraged to contact police dispatch at 719-553-2502 or Detective Ryan Torres at 719-320-6037. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (719-542-7867) or visit pueblocrimestoppers.com. Information that leads to a felony arrest could qualify its submitting party for a cash reward.

More: Great White headlines Crime Stoppers 'Bash,' rocking Pueblo for a good cause

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Pueblo homicide under investigation after shooting

