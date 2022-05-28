Police investigate homicide on the square in downtown Ozark

Police say one man was fatally shot Saturday afternoon on the square in downtown Ozark.

According to the Ozark Police Department, the shooting occurred just before 1 p.m. on Church Street.

Police say the victim was shot multiple times and pronounced dead upon arrival at Cox South hospital in Springfield.

The department says a "person of interest" was taken into custody at the scene.

Police have not released the identity of the deceased or information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Police investigate fatal shooting on the square in downtown Ozark