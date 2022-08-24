Police investigate fatal shooting Tuesday night on Kansas City’s east side

Kansas City police are investigating the shooting death of a man Tuesday evening in the city’s east side.

Officers were called at about 9:10 p.m. to the 3300 block of Indiana Avenue where they were told a person was armed, said Capt. Leslie Foreman, a spokeswoman with the Kansas City Police Department.

The individual who called 911 told dispatch that a man with a gun was walking up and down the street “making threats,” Jackson said.

By the time police arrived on the block, the man was unresponsive on the ground with a gunshot wounds near East 34th Street and Indiana Avenue, Jackson said.

He was declared dead at the scene, authorities said.

While police initially called the shooting a homicide, Jackson said in an email late Tuesday that they are now treating the incident as a death investigation.

Anyone who has information on what happened is asked to call the police department at 816-234-5043. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can call the TIPS hotline at 474-TIPS.