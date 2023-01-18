Police investigate homicide in Windsor Heights

Windsor Heights police are investigating a homicide after a person was found dead in a home Wednesday afternoon.

Windsor Heights police officers and rescue personnel responded to a home in the 6400 block of Carpenter Avenue around 1:24 p.m. Wednesday on a report that someone had died, according to a news release. First responders found the body of a 45-year-old, and "observations at the scene indicated cause for further investigation," the release said.

Law enforcement are treating the case as a homicide. The Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation is assisting.

Police say there is no ongoing danger to the public.

