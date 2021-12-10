Police investigate homicides of woman found dead in abandoned vehicle, man dead in home

Police in Western Kentucky are investigating after a woman was found dead in an abandoned vehicle, and the man who owned the vehicle was found dead at her residence.

Kentucky State Police said one person has been charged with murder in connection with the man’s death.

State police said the investigation began in Trigg County just before 10:30 a.m. Thursday, when a Trigg County sheriff’s deputy found the body of Candace Marcel in the passenger seat of a vehicle that had been abandoned on Ky. 124, west of Cerulean.

State police said Friday that a preliminary autopsy showed Marcel, 34, of Hopkinsville, died as a result of a single gunshot wound.

State police said the investigation led them to a home on Clearman Court in Hopkinsville. When detectives conducted a search at Marcel’s home, they found the body of Stanley Bussell, 35, also of Hopkinsville. They said Bussell was the registered owner of the vehicle in which Marcel’s body was found.

Both Bussell and Marcel’s deaths are being investigated as homicides, state police said.

Bobby Spikes, 49, of Hopkinsville, was charged with murder in Bussell’s death. He was arrested by Hopkinsville police and was being held in the Christian County Detention Center Friday.

Christian District Court records indicate that Spikes was being held on $500,000 bond.

While no one had been charged in Marcel’s death as of late Friday afternoon, a state police spokeswoman said future charges are possible.

State police said the two homicide cases “are closely related,” and they are working closely with Hopkinsville police to investigate.